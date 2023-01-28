 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Signature View Apartments: Residents demand compensation, implementation of LG’s directives in letter and spirit

Ashish Mishra
Jan 28, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Falling concrete, cracks in buildings pose threat to lives of residents in the high-rise towers. DDA to meet the residents on January 30 to thrash out the future course of action.

Even as Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to redevelop the “structurally damaged” Signature View Apartments in North Delhi, residents of the housing complex fear for their life as they say the flats show signs of deterioration such as falling of concrete and cracks in these high-rise towers.

Residents demand “adequate compensation” and implementation of the Lt Governor’s directives in letter and spirit.

Following complaints of residents of Signature View Apartments, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on January 24 this year ordered the DDA to redevelop the “structurally damaged” Signature View Apartments in North Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar and support the thousands of residents facing “grave danger to life and property”.

Saxena, who is also the DDA chairman, has also ordered criminal proceedings against the contractors, construction agencies and also directed a vigilance inquiry to identify officials responsible for the lapses in the construction of these high rises within 15 days.