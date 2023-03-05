 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Signature View Apartment case: DDA asks CBI to register FIR against 39 officers, contractors

Moneycontrol News
Mar 05, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

The accused have been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust, and endangering the life and safety of others, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Following Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s directions, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register FIRs against 39 officials, contractors, and builders involved in the construction of Signature View Apartments, for “cheating, criminal breach of trust, and endangering the lives of residents,’’ officials at the LG’s office said.

Erring officials against whom the FIR will be lodged include three Members (Engineering), six chief engineers, nine superintending engineers, nine executive engineers, four assistant engineers, and eight junior engineers.

Following complaints by residents, on January 24 this year, Saxena had ordered the DDA to redevelop the “structurally damaged” building in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar and support the thousands of residents facing “grave danger to life and property.’’

Taking a serious note of the “grave lapses” that resulted in the building, comprising 336 flats, to become structurally unsafe in just after 2-3 years of construction, Saxena had also asked the DDA to register an FIR against erring officials and contractors.