    Signature Global raises Rs 400 crore from HDFC Capital for affordable housing in Haryana

    The funding will be utilised for land acquisition and development of affordable housing projects in Haryana

    Moneycontrol News

    Affordable housing real estate firm Signature Global said it has raised long term capital of Rs 400 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund 3.

    The funding will be utilised for land acquisition and development of affordable housing projects in Haryana.

    The company is focused on developing affordable housing projects under Haryana’s affordable housing policy and making independent floors under the Deen Dayal Jan Awas yojna affordable plotting policy.

    “HDFC Capital’s investment is a significant achievement for us as it reposes faith in our execution capabilities,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global.

    Signature Global has launched nearly 30 housing projects in Haryana of which seven have been delivered.



    Tags: #affordable housing #funding #Real Estate
    first published: May 4, 2022 01:46 pm
