Shapoorji Pallonji's housing platform Joyville to invest Rs 750 crore for a residential project in Pune

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

The company is eyeing Rs 1,000-plus crore in revenue from the new project

Real estate firm Shapoorji Pallonji's housing platform Joyville will invest around Rs 750 crore to develop a new housing project in Pune, said the company on January 4.

The company is eyeing Rs 1,000-plus crore in revenue from the new project, it said in a statement.

The residential project, located near Hadapsar, Pune, is named Skyluxe and divided into phases.

The first phase comprises duplexes and penthouses. The towers will have 168 duplexes and penthouses with carpet areas ranging from 1,220 sq ft to 1,326 sq ft.

Part of a 9-acre development, the two towers consist of 3BHK duplexes and penthouses with a saleable area of about 2.8 lakh sq ft with exclusive terrace and podium amenities.

The development comprises 75 percent open spaces. The duplexes start from Rs 1.45 crore onwards, the company said in a statement. The two towers include exclusive terrace amenities such as a walking/jogging path, a senior citizen's plaza, a yoga and meditation zone, a barbeque zone, an observatory zone and pergola seating.

