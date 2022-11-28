 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate raises Rs 450 crore from Motilal Oswal for 2 projects

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Alternates, the investments arm of Motilal Oswal Group, has committed Rs 450 crore to Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate. The investment has been made against two projects.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has raised Rs 450 crore from Motilal Oswal Group to fund its two projects.

Motilal Oswal Alternates, the investments arm of Motilal Oswal Group, has committed Rs 450 crore to Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate. The investment has been made against two projects.

One of the projects is a partially completed, leased and operational commercial project located in Manesar. The other project is a residential township project, launched in 2021 and has seen a positive sales response.

"The investment, which has been made through structured debt instruments will be utilised towards working capital for the project, repayment of debt and to achieve financial closure," Motilal Oswal said in a statement on Monday.

Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said the additional funding will strengthen the company's growth story even more by adding significant value to its project pipeline.

Sharad Mittal, CEO of Real Estate Funds, Motilal Oswal Alternates, said, "We have recently concluded a transaction with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate through our platform. This marks our first investment with SPRE. The investment is in line with our strategy to partner with established and credible developers for their mid-income housing projects".