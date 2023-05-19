Shapoorji Pallonji Group: Homebuyers swarm Twitter alleging delay in construction of flats

Using the hashtag #ShapoorjiPallonjiCheats, the homebuyers took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the delay in construction.

Hundreds of homebuyers in the US Open project in the Mulund area of Mumbai took to Twitter to express their deep displeasure on the delay in handing over possession of their dream homes.

Nirmal Lifestyle had originally launched the project in 2009. However, it did not take off. So in June 2019, Nirmal Lifestyle sold the rights of the project to Ricardo Constructions of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

However, homebuyers in the project allege that despite four years having passed by since the takeover, the new developer has not undertaken any significant construction work on the site. And so, they fear that possession of the flats will be further delayed.

According to the homebuyers, the new developer had promised possession in September 2021. But that date passed by without possession being given.

In February 2023, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) registration of the project was extended till March 2026, according to the homebuyers.

Using the hashtag #ShapoorjiPallonjiCheats, the homebuyers took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the delay in construction.

One of the homebuyers, Vikas Kharbanda, tweeted, "$30 Billion Company can’t complete project worth just $5 Million Dollar Project of US Open Mulund Project? This creates serious question about Shapoorji Pallonji Group." (sic)

Shailesh Dave, a homebuyer in the project, told Moneycontrol, "Earlier the developer cited the lapse of RERA registration as a reason for the delay. Now that RERA has given extension, the developer is citing lack of commencement certificate (CC) from the municipal corporation as a reason for not being able to start work."

He added, "We agree that the developer has time till March 2026, as per RERA extension, but the work has to start. The developer has not started work despite getting extension in February 2023, nor has uploaded any quarterly progress report on the RERA website for us to understand what steps he has taken to continue the construction of the project. We expect the authorities to intervene and ensure that the developer starts construction work and hands over possession to the homebuyers."

When contacted, a spokesperson for Ricardo Construction in a email response to Moneycontrol said, "Ricardo as a responsible developer, remains committed to the project and will take matters forward, keeping in mind the interest of all stakeholders."

The company added, "Nirmal Lifestyle was the erstwhile developer of the US Open project since 2010, and the current customers of the US Open had purchased units from Nirmal Lifestyle. The stressed project was acquired by Ricardo Constructions along with existing flat purchasers in 2019, pursuant to action taken by the lender of Nirmal Lifestyle."

According to homebuyers, they have formed an association of over 200 home buyers who have invested Rs 125 crore, but have not received possession of the property for nearly 15 years.

“I booked a 2 BHK flat in the year 2013, and paid almost Rs 80 lakh which is 70 percent of the total cost of the flat. However, I have still not got possession. I had to purchase another 2 BHK apartment due to this (fiasco). After a new developer entered in the year 2019, there were hopes. But no construction has taken place in the last three years," Mandar Ghanekar, a 42-year-old homebuyer had told Moneycontrol in December 2022.

Meanwhile, the developer maintained that the project suffered from lack of approvals.

In the statement it said, "The project suffered from a lack of approvals on account of issues affecting the larger layout as well as COVID-19. We have relentlessly worked with the relevant authorities between 2019 and 2022 to delink the project from the issues affecting the legacy larger layout, including filing appeals with the Revenue Department, and have obtained the necessary delinking and approvals only a few months back."

The statement added, "Due to this regulatory issue, the statutory time limit for completion of the project expired. Please note that since the time of acquisition of the project by us in 2019, due to the aforesaid reasons, in line with relevant regulations, we have not made any collections from existing flat purchasers, nor have we undertaken any sale of units."