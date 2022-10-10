Several real-estate firms expected at meeting for monetising 60 acres in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar

Several real-estate firms are expected to attend a meeting on October 10, organised by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the ministry of housing and urban affairs, to explore options to monetise 60 acres of land in Sarojini Nagar area in the heart of the national capital to raise funds for the redevelopment of seven residential colonies, sources told Moneycontrol.

Invites have been sent to at least 40 companies such as M3M, Omaxe, Sobha Developers and Prestige Group, sources said.

These 60 acres would be part of the 258 acres which NBCC, the government’s construction arm, has razed to redevelop into residential and commercial spaces.

As many as five land parcels of around 7-17 acres each have been identified for the proposed auction. These include lands located along the Ring Road, Scindia Marg, Vinayak Mandir Marg, Hoshiar Singh Marg, and Africa Avenue, sources said.

The cabinet had given the go-ahead to the redevelopment plan for Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur almost six years ago. As many as 26,000 units were to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 32,835 crore. These were to be completed by last year.

The government has decided to hold parleys with real-estate developers to explore options to raise more funds, sources said, adding that this is still in the proposal stage.

It had earlier planned to construct these almost 26,000 units under a ‘self-financing scheme’ but due to delays and cost overruns, this model of generating funds through sale of plots to private developers is being considered, they said.

As per the proposal, the government is now exploring different models to raise the same amount, said sources.

Almost a decade ago, the government sold a plot for Rs 611 crore to Leela Hotel to fund the housing complex for senior officials in New Moti Bagh. NBCC had also sold commercial space to the public sector to monetise the East Kidwai Nagar redevelopment project.

NBCC has plans to generate close to Rs 12,000 crore through the sale of 12 developed commercial towers at the World Trade Centre coming up in Nauroji Nagar but this amount is not enough for the entire redevelopment project. It is therefore necessary to explore different options, sources said.