Senior Gurugram town planner asks Mahira homebuyers to not pay more to builder; authorities to take possession of Sector 68 project next week

Gurugram’s senior town planner on May 27 asked Mahira homebuyers to make no more payments to the developer, and held out an assurance that the authorities will take over the project and complete it.

Sanjeev Mann’s advice and assurance came at a meeting with around 50 homebuyers who have invested in an affordable housing development located in sector 68 of Gurugram that was being developed by Mahira Infratech (formerly, Sai Asina Farms Pvt Ltd).

The homebuyers sought to know from Mann when the authorities would take over the project and a deadline for its completion.

A majority of the buyers who have invested in the Sector 68 project have paid almost 90 percent of what their flats cost. A total of 1,497 buyers have invested in the project.

Earlier this month, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) had cancelled the license of the Sector 68 project and recommended an FIR against Mahira Infratech for forging documents and fabricating bank guarantees.

The senior town planner said the DTCP was working with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the Haryana Urban Development Authority to assess the amount of money required to complete the Sector 68 project.

Mann added that the entire project will be completed by August 2023. After the completion it will be handed over to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) immediately, Mann said.

“We have found around 15 accounts of the builder other than this project. We have also found their private accounts and we are freezing all of them. Then there are some bank guarantees of the builder with us that we will encash. Even if that does not happen, the allottees won’t be required to pay more than cost,” Mann said at the meeting.

Homebuyers told Mann that a signboard put up at the Sector 68 site had gone missing. The signboard was put by the DTCP to warn buyers against investing in the project. Mann then directed the district town planner (enforcement), RS Batth, to inspect the site and take possession of it by next week.

Mann told investors that construction at the Sector 68 site was likely to start in a maximum of two months. He said the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran is likely to complete the project.

Mann has also written to the director of town and country planning requesting a direction to the builder/colonizer not to demand any further instalments from the allottees until a final decision is taken on the project by the department.

Meanwhile, the developer has approached the Department of Town & Country Planning, Haryana, against cancellation of its licence for the sector 68 project. A hearing on the matter will take place on June 16.