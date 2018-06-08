Sembcorp and Ascendas-Singbridge formalise agreements to develop Amaravati city

Ascendas-Singbridge Andhra Investment Holdings and Sembcorp Development India, have, through their joint venture company, Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings (SAIH), formalised their collaboration with the Andhra government to jointly develop Amaravati Capital City start-up area with Amaravati Development Corporation.

Amaravati Development Partners (ADP) was incorporated earlier in India by SAIH (holding 58% share) and ADC (holding 42% share) for the joint development of the 684-hectare start-up area.

ADP has signed a concession and development agreement with the Andhra government relating to development rights, licences and required authorisations/concessions for the area

The agreement sets out certain conditions precedent required to be satisfied to enable ADP to proceed with the development, including among others, the provision by Andhra Pradesh government to ADP of access to contiguous land parcels that are free from all encumbrances and the grant to ADP, by way of a General Power of Attorney, of rights to marketable land titles to facilitate the sale of developed plots of land to end users.

ADP and Andhra government have agreed on a schedule of 12 months for the conditions precedent to be satisfied, which may be extended, as set out in the agreement.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Amaravati Partners Joint Implementation Steering Committee meeting chaired by Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, S Iswaran; and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati is the new capital city that the Andhra government has planned to develop for the state of Andhra Pradesh. The start-up area lies within the 20-square kilometre Seed Development Area of Amaravati City, along the River Krishna waterfront.

The start-up area is to be developed in phases over 15 to 20 years and is expected to create the first centres of activity attracting settlers and investment into Amaravati City.

A greenfield development, the project includes infrastructure development to prepare the site for a mix of business, commercial and residential activities, as well as catalytic development in the start-up area.