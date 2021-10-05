MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Sebi tweaks norms for REITs, InvITs on exit option for dissenting unit holders

The exit option for dissenting unit holders would be available in case of an acquisition, change in sponsor, inducted sponsor or change in control of sponsor or inducted sponsor is triggered pursuant to an open offer.

PTI

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked regulations for REITs and InvITs regulations with respect to exit option for dissenting unit holders in various scenarios, including acquisition and change in sponsors.

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are emerging investment vehicles.

The exit option for dissenting unit holders would be available in case of an acquisition, change in sponsor, inducted sponsor or change in control of sponsor or inducted sponsor is triggered pursuant to an open offer.

In such cases, the exit option price would be enhanced by an amount equal to a sum determined at the rate of 10 per cent per annum for the period between the first notice date and second notice date, according to two separate circulars issued by Sebi on Tuesday.

The summary of activities pertaining to exit option/offer have to take place along the timelines prescribed by Sebi.

Close

The regulator has also given the definition of "relevant date" in such cases which would mean the date of public announcement made for the acquisition in terms of Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover Regulations, 2011.

In July 2020, Sebi had come out with a mechanism to provide an exit option to dissenting unitholders of REITs and InvITs.
PTI
Tags: #Business #InvITs #Market news #Real Estate #REITs #SEBI
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.