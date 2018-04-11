App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
| Source: PTI

SEBI amends norms for REITs, InvITs

SEBI has also amended REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) regulations in order to facilitate the growth of such trusts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In order to make REITs and InvITs more attractive, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Wednesday that they will have to provide a mechanism for resolution of disputes with their shareholders and partners in the holding company.

SEBI has also amended REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) regulations in order to facilitate the growth of such trusts.

In separate notifications posted on its website, Sebi said: "Shareholders' agreement or partnership agreement shall provide for an appropriate mechanism for resolution of disputes between the InvIT and the other shareholders or partners in the holdco and/or the SPV (special purpose vehicle)."

It said the provisions of these regulations will prevail in case of inconsistencies between such agreement and the obligations cast upon an InvIT and REIT.

related news

With regard to InvIT, the regulator said the trust will have to file the final placement memorandum with Sebi within 10 working days from the date of listing of the units issued therein.

"The manager, in consultation with the trustee, will appoint at least such number of nominees on the board of directors or the governing board of such SPVs, as applicable, which are in proportion to the shareholding or holding interest of the REIT in the SPV," Sebi said in the case of REIT.

The regulator had notified REITs and InvITs Regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts which are very popular in some advanced markets.

However, only two InvITs - IRB InvIT Fund and Indiagrid Trust - have got listed on stock exchanges so far and not a single REIT has been listed in the country.

tags #Business #Real Estate #SEBI

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.