SDMC, PFC ink MoU for four green crematoria in south Delhi

The civic body in south Delhi joined hands with a power PSU to set up four CNG-based crematoria in the city, officials said. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) today also inked an MoU with a state-run energy service company for providing better lighting and promoting sanitation in 100 schools.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will help the SMDC in setting up crematoria at Dwarka's Sector 24 and Subhash Nagar.

South Delhi Mayor Narender Chawla appreciated that PFC and EESL were taking up the cause of environmental protection and lighting facilities respectively.

PFC will release funds under its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the SDMC said in a statement.

SDMC Commissioner P K Goel said the "four CNG crematorium will be commissioned within one year of signing of the MoU".

"The PFC under its head of CSR will provide an amount of Rs 455 lakh, as financial assistance to the SDMC in proportionate installments on the completion of different stages. The project is to be completed in two phases," he said.

"Under the first phase Rs 335 lakh will be released for installation of one cremation machine at each location at the cost of Rs 120 lakh and related civil work costing Rs 215 lakh at Dwarka as entire civil work at Subhash Nagar has since been completed by the SDMC itself.

"Under the second phase an amount of Rs 120 lakh will be released for installation of another machine each at the two locations only after successful completion of the first phase," Goel said.

The SDMC shall make two crematoria beds separately at the two places.

At Dwarka site a 7.55 m-high RCC-framed structure with a provision for one hall, DG set room, 'asthi' room, prayer hall, gas station, wet scrubber and drinking water arrangement will be made, the statement said.

The mayor said the new CNG crematoria will not only save tonnes of wood but also help mitigate pollution.

"SDMC will follow their own bidding procedure in a transparent manner and PFC will have a right to access the bidding documents and evaluation reports. The PFC at its discretion will undertake inspection/evaluation of the impact/progress of the project during any time of the tenure of the MoU," the statement said.