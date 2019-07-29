SC seeks Unitech homebuyers' view on NBCC’s plan to complete projects

A week after it directed NBCC to take over Amrapali projects, the Supreme Court on July 29 said the government’s construction arm could be tasked to complete the stuck projects but has sought the homebuyers’ suggestions before passing an order.

The SC order stated, "the Union of India has placed on record proposal submitted by NBCC chalking out modalities of completion of the project. The Amicus Curiae has been directed to upload the proposal on the web portal for homebuyers to peruse."

"Homebuyers wanting to submit any suggestions can send it to Amicus Curiae through email in writing ( not exceeding one page) by August 8, 2019. The Amicus Curiae shall collate the suggestions and put it up on the website," it said.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for August 9.

Moneycontrol had on July 26 reported that the Centre is expected to submit a proposal to the Supreme Court for construction of stalled projects of embattled real estate major Unitech, under which NBCC may take over as a project management consultant (PMC).

“NBCC may take over stuck projects of the Unitech Group as a project management consultant, similar to its role in the Amrapali case, for which it is charging a commission on the overall cost of the project. Work may begin only after the construction cost and the PMC fees have been received. The amount would be set aside in a separate escrow account. A monitoring committee to oversee the progress of construction is also expected to be set up. Construction is likely to be completed within three years of receipt of the contract. Projects nearing completion may be taken up first,” sources said.

On July 5, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to come up with a proposal for construction of stalled projects of embattled real estate major Unitech, so that over 16,000 hassled homebuyers are not left in the lurch. The top court had said the Centre should suggest the modalities and name of the third-party agency like the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) which could construct the pending projects of Unitech in a time-bound manner.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was told by Attorney General KK Venugopal that a third party could be involved in the construction of pending projects and a high-powered committee headed by a retired high court judge could oversee the construction.

On May 9, the apex court, irked over the non-cooperation of Unitech in the forensic audit, had withdrawn all the facilities given to its promoters, Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra who are lodged in Tihar jail for allegedly siphoning off homebuyers' money. The top court had said the Chandra brothers should be treated as ordinary prisoners as per the prison manual of Tihar jail here where they have been lodged since 2017.

The apex court had on January 23 refused to grant bail to the Chandra brothers. It said they had not complied with the October 30, 2017 order which asked them to deposit Rs 750 crore with the court registry by December 31, 2017. The Chandra's sought bail on the ground that they were complying with the apex court order and had deposited around Rs 481 crore till now.

On December 7, 2018, the apex court has directed a forensic audit of Unitech and its sister concerns and subsidiaries by Samir Paranjpe, Partner, Forensic and Investigation Services in M/s Grant Thornton India.

The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the December 8, 2017 order of the NCLT allowing the Centre to take over the management of the realty firm Unitech. NCLT on December 8 had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and had authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board.

In its petition filed under section 241 of the Companies Act, 2013, the government had requested the tribunal to remove the eight directors and said that the company has over Rs 6,000 crore debt and over 16,000 undelivered units from a total of nearly 70 projects.

The matter pertains to a criminal case lodged in 2015 by 158 home buyers of Unitech projects' -- 'Wild Flower Country' and 'Anthea Project' -- situated in Gurugram.