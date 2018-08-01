SC orders attachment of properties and bank accounts of Amrapali group

Coming down heavily on the Amrapali Group, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered attachment of the properties and bank accounts of all the directors of its 40 firms and questioned NBCC’s offer to complete the embattled company’s projects when the apex court was hearing the matter and a verdict was still awaited.

The matter is again listed for Thursday afternoon.

Pulling up the Amrapali Group for "defrauding investors" and playing "dirty games," the bench of Justice Arun Mishra and UU Lalit ordered that all bank accounts and movable properties of Amrapali’s 40 companies be frozen.

“We feel some invisible hand is trying to do all this and it seems to be a clear case of contempt of court,” says advocate Kumar Mihir, representing the homebuyers.

“It said that when the go ahead has been given to three companies to come on board as co-developers, why is NBCC being introduced as the new developer without its approval,” the lawyer says.

The apex court also summoned secretary of ministry of housing and urban affairs and chairman and managing director of NBCC to personally appear before it at the hearing tomorrow, he says.

The court also ordered that Amrapali provide details of all group companies, bank accounts, names of auditors and assets of companies since 2008 by tomorrow, he says.

It also restrained Amrapali group’s directors from selling their personal properties without the permission of the court, he says.

At the last hearing, Amrapali group had informed the Supreme Court that it has submitted the proposal for construction of its unsold projects by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to the high-powered monitoring committee set up by the central government to look into delayed projects in Noida.

On that day it was asked by the bench to furnish the details of the proposal given to the Centre in 10 days and submit financial details of projects undertaken by it since 2008.

At an earlier hearing on May 17, the apex court had given the go ahead to three co-developers to complete the stalled projects. It had also asked the embattled developer to deposit Rs 250 crore in four weeks in an escrow account that will be paid to co-developers on completion of the projects. These co-developers included Noida-based Galaxy Group, IIFL-Viridian consortium, and Kanodia Cement.

Earlier, homebuyers and Amrapali Group had agreed upon a joint proposal under which pending projects were divided into four baskets. Out of the total, 26 projects in the A and B category were to be given to the co-developer which need to be completed within agreed timelines.

On April 25, the apex court had said it would like to be assured of the financial standing and credentials of a company which is willing to take over some of the projects of Amrapali Group, observing that the homebuyers "cannot be just thrown to a frying pan". The Amrapali Group had then given the details of its ongoing housing projects, stages of work and the likely time to complete construction.

The company had earlier told the top court in an affidavit that it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over possession of flats to over 42,000 homebuyers in a time-bound manner.