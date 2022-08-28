SC order to not affect ongoing projects, delivery of over 70,000 units completed: Supertech

Ahead of the its twin tower demolition scheduled at 2:30 pm today, real estate developer Supertech announced in a statement that it has completed the delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers.

Supertech added that it complete the construction and delivery of the remaining ones to allottees as per the scheduled time. In its statement, it also assured its home buyers that the Supreme Court order will not affect any other ongoing project and other projects will continue as is.

Catch all the live updates from the Supertech twin towers demolition here

''No deviation from the building plan was made and the Building was constructed after making full payment to the Authority. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers,'' said Supertech.

''We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same. We have awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency, Edifice Engineering who have expertise in carrying out safe demolition of high-rise buildings,'' it added.

The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority.

The building plans of the project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the state government.