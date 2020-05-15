SC issues notices to Centre and the RBI on real estate body Credai’s plea

The Supreme Court on May 15 issued notices to the Centre and the RBI following a plea of real estate builders’ body CREDAI on whether builders are eligible for RBI’s three-month loan moratorium policy announced on March 27, 2020. The apex court has sought their responses within two weeks.

Real estate builders’ body CREDAI's Haryana chapter had moved the Supreme Court and sought a moratorium of six months on loan repayments by developers and said that the three-month waiver granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should not be ‘discretionary’ but ‘mandatory’ for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs).

The apex bank on March 27, 2020 had announced that all banks and NBFCs have been permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on repayment of term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020 on account of COVID-19.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, S K Kaul and B R Gavai sought a response of the Reserve Bank of India and others on the plea of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) alleging that there was no clarity as to whether real estate developers are entitled to loan moratorium policy or not.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the association, said that the main issue was as to what happened with the RBI circular and its applicability on real estate developers.

It was told that the circular was binding on the banks but some of the banks are not expending the loan moratorium benefits to real estate developers, he said, adding that RBI should issue a clarification.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and others, said he would seek instructions from the ministry concerned and other authorities and get back to the court.

The Haryana Chapter of Credai Haryana had filed a plea that the three-month moratorium should be available to all borrowers and that the lenders were being discretionary. It had said that a major part of funding took place via debenture, bonds, commercial paper which are regulated by SEBI, which has been totally silent on the matter. It had also pleaded that there should be a waiver of interest during the period of moratorium.

The grant of moratorium is discretionary in the hands of the lenders. RBI has not provided any guidelines to the lenders as to how discretion has to be exercised by them for grant of moratorium, Credai Haryana had said.

Grant of moratorium by the lenders or banks should not be discretionary but mandatory; the moratorium should not carry any interest burden and the loans of firms irrespective of their source should be covered by the moratorium, it had said.

The lack of clarity has led to a situation where the real estate sector is being discriminated from the other sectors in the same set of difficult situations, it said.

Earlier, in a petition filed by the NBFC India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd against Citibank, that had refused to grant any moratorium in the repayment of the sums payable by the NBFCs, the RBI had filed an affidavit stating that it was a matter for the NBFC to decide whether or not it wanted to make available facilities by way of a moratorium.