App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

SC directs Rajasthan govt to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills within 48 hours

The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Rajasthan government to stop illegal mining in a 115.34-hectare area in Aravalli hills within 48 hours.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said it was compelled to pass the order because Rajasthan has taken the issue "very lightly".

The apex court also referred to a central empowered committee report that 31 hills or hillocks have vanished in the state's Aravalli area.

The disappearance of hills in Rajasthan could be one reason for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, the court said.

The bench directed the chief secretary of Rajasthan to file an affidavit regarding compliance of its order.

The court was hearing a matter related to illegal mining activities in Aravalli hills.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.