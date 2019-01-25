SC directs NBCC to start work on two Amrapali projects in Noida

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the government’s construction arm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start work on two unfinished projects by the embattled real estate firm Amrapali in Noida, legal sources said.

The next date of hearing is on February 11.

NBCC has been asked to start work ‘immediately’ on two projects - Amrapali Castle and Eden Park, both located in Noida. This is expected to benefit some 600-odd home buyers. A total of Rs 6.5 is crore required to complete these projects. Approximately Rs 10 crore are currently deposited with the court registry, sources said.

The apex court had given the PSU the task to bail out stuck home buyers last year by completing the unfinished Amrapali projects following which NBCC had survey all the projects and informed the court that it would require Rs 8,500 crore to complete all the 16 projects.

On Friday, the apex court also asked the forensic auditors to verify the total dues of both the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Authority and present them to the court at the next hearing. They have also been asked to furnish details of unsold inventory in Category A projects, sources said.

The apex court also said that it would hear the argument on the execution of sub lease deed for the Amrapali residents belonging to category A projects. Noida and Greater Noida Authorities asked for more time to present their arguments which the court accepted and gave them time until the next date of hearing, sources said.

During the last hearing earlier this month, the court-appointed auditors had told the Supreme Court that some of the flats were booked by the real estate firm on sums as low as Re 1, Rs 5 and Rs 11 per sq ft in the name of over 500 people.

The audit had found that 23 companies were floated in the name of office boys, peons and drivers and these firms were part of Amrapali consortium and were made fronts to divert home buyers' money.

The two forensic auditors had told the apex court that they have issued notices to 655 people on whose names 'benami' flats were booked but no one was found in 122 such locations.

The interim report of forensic auditors which was submitted before a bench of justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Chander Wadhwa had transferred Rs 4.75 crore to "unidentified persons" just three days before he deposed before the top court on October 26, last year.

The court had also asked the forensic auditors to produce the orders of Income Tax department which during its search and seizure conducted in 2013-14 had recovered Rs 200 crore bogus bills and vouchers besides Rs one crore from Amrapali Group CMD Anil Kumar Sharma and Rs one crore from director Shiv Priya.

Another forensic auditor Ravi Bhatia had informed the court that Amrapali Group had appealed against the IT order which had deleted the paragraph which mentioned of Rs 200 bogus bills and vouchers raised on account of purchase of raw materials.

The top court also brought under its scanner multi-national firm JP Morgan Real Estate fund, which had invested Rs 85 crore in Amrapali Zodiac in 2010 by purchasing its share and later selling those shares to the sister companies of reality firm. The forensic auditors pointed out that shares purchased and agreement of JP Morgan Real Estate fund and Amrapali Group were in violation of the provisions of law.

The apex court had on December 12 last year, asked the two forensic auditors to examine the trail of around Rs 3,000 crore, the home-buyers' money allegedly spent by the Amrapali Group on buying shares of its sister companies and asset creation. It had directed the forensic auditors to ascertain the numbers of flats which were 'benami' property, doubly booked or booked on a nominal value by Amrapali Group.

On November 13 last year, in a massive crackdown on Amrapali Group for "wilful disobedience" of its orders, the apex court had attached the company's 100-bed multi-speciality hospital, bank accounts, the building which houses its office, certain firms and a "benami" villa in Goa.

The apex court had earlier initiated contempt proceedings against Sharma and its directors for prima facie violating court's order and thwarting the course of justice.

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali Group.

