SC directs NBCC to conduct due diligence of all Amrapali projects, float tenders

The Supreme Court on September 26 directed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to conduct due diligence of all Amrapali projects and float tenders so that construction could begin, said advocated Kumar Mihir who was present at the hearing.

The next date of hearing is October 9, lawyers present at the hearing said.

NBCC is expected to float tenders to appoint contractors to complete the unfinished projects.

The apex court has also ordered Amrapali to deposit all the original documents of properties before the debt recovery tribunal (DRT) along with the maps so the land can be identified. The next DRT hearing is slated for October 4.

Some parties have claimed there are encumbrances on these lands. The court has asked the DRT to verify if these claims are valid, Mihir said.

Amrapali has been asked to refurnish details of all the dues to the court in a tabular form. All data is to be handed to forensic auditors by September 27.

Lawyers representing homebuyers had also sought relief for those who had bought houses under the subvention plan but the Supreme Court bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit said the bench would hear the matter at the next date.

The Supreme Court in the second week of September had appointed state-run NBCC to develop the stalled projects of the Amrapali Group and directed the DRT to sell the unencumbered commercial properties of the firm.

The court had directed the opening of an escrow account with it in which the amount received after the sale of properties would be deposited and later disbursed to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start construction of the pending projects in Group A and B Categories.

It also directed the documents and details, including bank accounts, balance sheets of all 46 companies including Jotindra Steel since 2008 be given to the forensic auditors.

"NBCC is appointed to develop the projects and preparation of Detail Projects Report (DPR). It can also find out the consortium of banks ready to finance the projects," the bench said and cautioned the NBCC, saying "once we put the projects in your basket, you can't shrug of the responsibility of completing them. We will bind you with it".

It granted liberty to the Amrapali Group to hold talks with banks, HUDCO and other financial institutions for financing the construction of its stalled projects.

The court noted that Rs 1,590 crore can be generated from the sale of unsold inventory and said, "Dharmendra Singh Rathore, Officer of the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) is entrusted with the sale of properties mentioned in the list of commercial properties".

It said there may be some encumbrances of Noida and Greater Noida on these properties which shall be paid at a later stage and had asked Amrapali to provide all necessary details, including title deeds, dues and encumbrances to the DRT officer.

The bench also questioned the Amrapali Group on why it had not filed Income Tax returns since 2015 and what were its in-house auditors doing on non-filing of returns.

The apex court had on September 6 had identified 16 properties of the Amrapali Group for auctioning, preferably by the NBCC, to give the PSU an initial corpus to start work on the stalled projects. It had also ordered a forensic audit of the firm and its promoters to gauge the extent of financial wrongdoings.

The top court had also brought the Group CMD under its scanner for declaring his assets worth Rs 67 crore as against Rs 847 crore in his affidavit filed during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he had unsuccessfully contested as a JD(U) candidate from Bihar's Jehanabad constituency.

The Supreme Court on September 4 ordered an examination of financial records of all the 40-odd companies of the embattled Amprapali group to track the amount of homebuyers’ money that had been diverted, lawyers present at the hearing said.

The Supreme Court had also noted the diversion of funds collected from investors by real estate developers was a "malady" and it wants to stop this "nonsense" once and for all. The apex court observed that if builders were diverting money invested by a person in a particular housing or commercial project to complete other projects, it, prima facie, amounted to misappropriation and criminal breach of trust.

The bench wondered as to how Rs 2,765 crore fund was allegedly diverted by the Amrapali Group for carrying out works in its other projects.

In July, Amrapali group had informed the Supreme Court that it has submitted the proposal for construction of its unsold projects by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to the high-powered monitoring committee set up by the central government to look into delayed projects in Noida.