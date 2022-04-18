SC directs banks to regularise loan accounts of Amrapali buyers who opted for subvention scheme

In an important order that would bring relief to thousands of buyers, the Supreme Court on April 18 directed banks to regularise the loan accounts of all the Amrapali homebuyers who had availed of the subvention scheme, which had been declared as non-performing assets (NPAs), and said that no penalties be charged from them for default of EMI payment

No penalty will be charged from homebuyers by banks since the default was on part of the builder and not by the buyers. The defaulting account should not be treated as NPAs and buyers’ CIBIL scores should be restored, the court said.

The apex court also said that banks shall be allowed to take the principal amount and interest. Liability of homebuyers shall arise from the date when possession is handed over.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi said, that considering the facts and circumstances on record, the interest of the flat buyers would be subserved if the accounts of defaulter flat buyers who have availed the subvention facilities shall not be treated as 'NPA account', nor shall their CIBIL score are maintained as zero level.

The court also said that as and when individual buyers approach their respective lender banks, their accounts will be regularised and any balance payment will be disbursed by the banks to the Supreme Court-monitored account.

Lawyers representing homebuyers had informed the apex court that several homebuyers, who had booked flats in Amrapali projects under the subvention scheme, are suffering due to the default of the developer. Several flat buyers had also received demand notices from the banks and have been threatened with recovery proceedings.

Around 10,000 home buyers have availed the subvention scheme but due to the acts of omission and commission on behalf of Amrapali Group of Companies, had been saddled with the liability of paying the EMI towards the loan without even getting the possession of their flat.

"This order will set a precedent for other cases pertaining to subvention schemes," said Kumar Mihir, advocate representing Amrapali homebuyers.

The bench also noted the concern of homebuyers pointed out by advocate ML Lahoty and advocate Anchit Sripat that an extended portion of a flat in the Zodiac project has fallen two days ago. The bench said that the project was constructed by an earlier builder but the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) which is overseeing the construction of the stalled project will look into the issue and ensure that it does not happen again.

Under a subvention scheme, a tripartite agreement is executed between the builder/developer, bank and the buyer. It mainly targets buyers who wish to avail home loans for purchasing a property from builders. On opting for a subvention scheme, the buyers will be required to pay 5-15 percent of the total price to the developer/builder at the time of booking the property.

The Supreme Court also noted the submission that appropriate documentation between the consortium of banks and Greater Noida authority has been completed and around Rs 1,350 crore will be infused for the construction of stalled projects of Amrapali Group.

On April 4, the top court was informed that a consortium of seven banks have granted final approval to infuse Rs 1,500 crore out of which Rs 150 has been directly paid to NBCC.

Nearly 40,000 homebuyers are awaiting possession in Amrapali projects.

On July 23, 2019, the top court cancelled the registration of the Amrapali Group under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and ousted it from its prime properties in NCR by nixing land leases for breaching buyers’ trust.

Former group directors of Amrapali - Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya, and Ajay Kumar - are currently in prison following the Supreme Court’s orders.