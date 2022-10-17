Savills India ropes in RMZ Corp's Rajat Johar as managing director of Delhi-NCR

Rajat Johar has over 27 years of real estate experience

International property consultant Savills India has announced the appointment of Rajat Johar as managing director of Delhi-NCR.

Johar, who has over 27 years of real estate experience, was last director of asset management at RMZ Corp responsible for developing the north India business.

Previously, he worked with Skootr Global as country head, and before that spent 14 years at CBRE where he headed the Hyderabad office and then started the industrial services business, sales management and CRM functions in India.

Savills is headquartered in London with a network of more than 39,000 people in over 700 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Savills India is a group company of Savills Plc with full-service oﬃces in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.