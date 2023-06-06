Sanjeev Jaiswal takes over as VC & CEO of MHADA in Mumbai

Jaiswal has so far held various important positions including commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Divisional Commissioner of Aurangabad, Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, has taken charge as vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, MHADA said in a statement. Jaiswal was working as principal secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Maharashtra government. The additional charge of the said post has also been retained with him, according to the statement.

MHADA is involved in the construction of affordable housing in the state of Maharashtra. Since its establishment in 1977, MHADA has constructed 4,85,151 tenements (as of November 2021), according to data from the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled in the state assembly in March 2022.