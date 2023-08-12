Sanjay Bhoosreddy to be new UPRERA Chairman

Both the UPRERA chairman and the member will have a tenure of five years, or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Sanjay R Bhoosreddy as the next Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA), and has also appointed Dimple Verma as a new member of the Authority, the real estate regulator noted.

Bhoosreddy, a retired IAS officer of the 1989 batch, has held the post of Additional Chief Secretary-Sugar Industry, and was also the Investment Commissioner of the UP government. He has served in the Uttar Pradesh Housing Board as well.

Verma was also an IAS officer of 1989 batch, and retired as Director General, Youth Welfare. She has also served as the Principal Secretary to the UP government.

“With the arrival of the Chairman and the new member, the Authority will be able to work at full capacity, and hearing of complaints, order execution, and other activities will be carried out at a higher pace. This will have a positive impact on the stakeholders of both NCR and non-NCR areas,” the Authority said in a statement on August 12.

Both the chairman and the member will have a tenure of five years, or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier.

In June 2023, Rajeev Kumar retired from his post as the first Chairman of UPRERA. Formerly, Kalpana Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Balwinder Kumar retired as UPRERA members in January 2023, June 2022, and February 2022, respectively.