App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanitaryware category worst impacted in building materials sector: ICICI Securities

Declining demand for sanitaryware category in India is also impacting several unorganised players based in Thangadh and Morbi regions of Gujarat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A significant decline in new construction activity has led to branded sanitaryware players resorting to aggressive pricing, an analysis by ICICI Securities shows.

The category remains the worst impacted in the building materials space as sanitaryware significantly derives a high percentage of growth from the new construction, it said.

The limited opportunity in terms of replacement demand (driven by significant inconvenience) and shift from unorganised to organised segment would restrict category growth in such a challenging macro environment and would thus find limited growth avenues for branded players in the near term, the brokerage said, adding that segment growth would thus be limited to market share gains driven by aggressive pricing.

Close

The declining demand for sanitaryware category in India is also impacting several unorganised players based in Thangadh and Morbi regions of Gujarat, it found.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News
Increasing under-utilisation, rising working capital requirements and improving compliance in the two regions are forcing several units to cut production or take a periodic shutdown, it stated.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Business #margins #Real Estate #sanitaryware

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.