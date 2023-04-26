Salman Khan rents out Bandra West apartment for three years at Rs 1.5 lakh a month

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has leased out a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of around Rs 1.5 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on February 16.

The tenant has paid a deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh. The rent for the first year is Rs 1.5 lakh per month, and will increase to Rs 1.57 lakh in the second year and Rs 1.65 lakh in the third year, the document showed.

The 1,318 sq ft apartment located in the Shiv Asthan Heights building comes with three parking spaces.

Vandana Ramnani