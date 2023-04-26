 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salman Khan rents out Bandra West apartment for three years at Rs 1.5 lakh a month

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 26, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The rent will go up in phases to Rs 1.65 lakh by the third year; in 2021 he had rented out another apartment in the same building for Rs 95,000 a month in 2021.

The 1,318 sq ft apartment located in the Shiv Asthan Heights building comes with three parking spaces.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has leased out a flat in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a monthly rent of around Rs 1.5 lakh per month for three years, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on February 16.

The tenant has paid a deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh. The rent for the first year is Rs 1.5 lakh per month, and will increase to Rs 1.57 lakh in the second year and Rs 1.65 lakh in the third year, the document showed.

