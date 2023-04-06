Rules-driven reforms to resolve mobility, real estate issues in Bengaluru: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on April 6 that legislative or rules-driven reforms can be explored to resolve several issues of mobility, last-mile connectivity and real estate affairs in Karnataka.

Sitharaman was speaking at a conference in Bengaluru, which was presided by the state Health Minister K. Sudhakar and attended by several stakeholders like the resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the city.

Among the issues raised by the homebuyers was the long-pertaining confusion regarding the registration of associations in the state under three different Acts: Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act (KAOA) 1972, Karnataka Societies Registration Act (KSRA) 1960 and Karnataka Co-operative Societies Act (KCSA) 1959.

One of the residents, attending the event said, "For registration of RWAs in the state, the deed of declaration and by-laws the state governments need to clarify the competent authorities and the processes. Additionally, there needs to be a clarification on the conveyance of land titles in the state."

