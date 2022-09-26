Rs 8,000 crore invested in the Model Economic Township Limited’s integrated industrial township in Haryana

Model Economic Township Limited (METL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, which is engaged in the development of the integrated industrial township in Jhajjar in Haryana. The company has so far invested over Rs 8,000 crore in the project and the next Rs 1,000-crore phase to create additional infrastructure is on track. Currently, an area of over 2,500 acres is under development. Licence has been received for 1,856 acres and industrial land has been sold to over 400 customers, including nine blue-chip companies such as Panasonic, Denso, Tsuzuki, Bodytech and Dinamic Oil.

Moneycontrol spoke to S V Goyal, CEO and whole-time director, METL, for more.

Main Gate

As many as 8,250 acres will be developed as an integrated township with a focus on investments and employment generation through dedicated manufacturing and services zones apart from developing areas for residential, commercial and institutional development.

The whole project will be developed in three or four phases over the next few years. Currently, an area of over 2,500 acres is under development with over 400 companies taking up space. More than 1,500 residential plots have been sold to various customers. We are also developing a strong commercial and institutional infrastructure to create a self-sustaining city where people can live and walk to work while experiencing world-class infrastructure.

Denso

We have already invested over Rs 8,000 crore in the project and the further programme of investments for creation of infrastructure of Rs 1,000 crore is continuing.

Currently, out of more than 400 companies that have signed up, 24 are operational and 46 are under construction. As we speak, 20,000 people are already working in our project area. The potential investments out of bookings till date will be more than Rs 9,000 crore and employment of more than 51,000 persons would be generated from these companies over the next few years.

MET City will be one of the largest projects of its kind to enable not only ‘Make in India’ / ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ but also providing employment to a large number of people.

Licence has been received for 1,856 acres and, yes, we have sold industrial land to over 400 customers, including nine blue-chip companies which includes names such as Panasonic, Denso, Tsuzuki, Bodytech, Dinamic Oil, etc. Apart from Indian firms, we have companies from Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, etc.

Panasonic

Any greenfield integrated township requires some key anchor companies to be ‘queen bees’ for attracting investments. We have brought nine such large anchor companies to the project, which have all started operations. Apart from them, 15 more companies have also started operations and another 46 companies are under construction. We expect this number to keep increasing month on month.

Getting these large anchor companies has helped us develop a robust ecosystem for growth of MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) companies in our park. Today many of our companies comprise MSMEs. While the government of India and the state government are encouraging MSMEs, we are proud to say that we have developed a robust ecosystem for them to grow in a planned, sustainable and world-class environment.

The total investment from 400 companies is expected to be in the range of Rs 9,000 crore with direct employment of 51,000 people once they start operating. Out of 400, we have nine foreign companies in the project which have contributed a large amount of foreign direct investment in the country and state.

The ecosystem at MET City is very dynamic and we continue to attract more and more Indian and foreign companies, which will increase the potential investments and employment in the project and state by many notches higher.

IndoSpace has two active projects with us. Project 1 is where they have taken 150 acres from us for a greenfield logistics and industrial park. Project 1 is fully developed and leased out to many companies including Reliance Retail.

Project 2 is a joint venture with us in Sector 5 of MET City. It is a 55-acre site with MET City (METL) having 26 percent share and 74 percent held by IndoSpace. The project is currently under development and the total planned investments by the project company is approximately Rs 400 crore.

We have already sold close to 1,500 residential plots in Phase 1 of Sector 8. Our plan is to develop 500 acres for residential development in Phase 1 which will include residential plots, commercial plots and institutional spaces for schools, hotels, hospitals, temples, etc.

Our next phase is currently under planning. We have appointed global consultancy firms to undertake a comprehensive planning and study of the new phase. The total area under Phase 2 will be approximately 2,700 acres-plus and will connect to the current Phase 1.

Once approved, both the phases with more than 5,000 acres will make MET City the largest planned mega city of North India, which will be focused on new investments, creating manufacturing destination of choice and a world-class living environment.

DMIC is a very ambitious project of the government of India. MET City and its surrounding town of Farrukhnagar being in the influence zone of DMIC has seen them becoming a rail-based logistics hub. Farrukhnagar being a part of the DFC (Dedicated Freight Corridor) is already seeing a lot of movement of automotive goods through the rail-based freight system. Today all leading automotive companies like Tata, Maruti, MG, Hero Motors, etc., are using this node for the movement of their vehicles across the country and also for exports through the railways.Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation is developing a rail network between Palwal and Sonipat alongside KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal or Western Peripheral) Expressway in Phase 1 with a node at Farrukhnagar for ease of movement of goods and people within this region. This corridor is an ambitious project to develop multimodal rail-based hubs across Haryana.

DMIC and DFC are changing the face of development at MET City. Most large-scale warehousing players like Allcargo Logistics, Embassy, IndoSpace, FM Logistics, Ascendas-Firstspace, Welspun ONE are taking advantage of planned development under DMIC and being close to DFC.

The total area under industrial land development in Phase 1 is over 2,000 acres. Development has been completed on 900 acres in Sectors 3, 4, 5 and 7. Construction in Sector 2B (industrial zone) is in progress for 132 acres and development of another 92 acres will begin in Sector 10A shortly.

As for power infrastructure, a 220 KV GIS-based substation is operational, providing uninterrupted power supply to the township. Each sector has its dedicated power infrastructure consisting of 33 KV GIS-based substations, underground power infrastructure, fully-automated packet transformers, etc. It is the largest underground power infrastructure of its kind in all of North India based on Smart City concept of CCS & RMU.

Work has been completed on trunk infrastructure for 50 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant along with 18 km of trunk water pipeline. Out of 50 MLD total capacity, WTP (waste treatment plant) Phase 1 of 12.5 MLD is fully commissioned and has been operational since October 1, 2021.

On the sustainability front, METL received IGBC Gold rating for the industrial township in December 2020. It is the first integrated township in North India to receive such a certification. Work to get Platinum certification is going on, which will make it one of the largest integrated townships to have achieved such a distinction

The project is located on State Highway 15A with a linear frontage of about 12 kms. This helps the township get multiple modes of transportation to the project and multiple entry and exit points.

Some private companies have deployed private vehicles and buses to fetch their employees and MET City every day sees the entry of 200-250 such vehicles. Apart from this, the Haryana government runs buses up to Jhajjar and Farrukhnagar towns crossing MET City.MET City also has two entry/exit points on KMP Expressway, which helps connectivity through Gurgaon, Manesar, Palwal, Jaipur, Sonipat and other important towns.

The township is also well connected through a network of roads like Dwarka Expressway and National Highways 48 and 352 crisscrossing the entire area, bringing MET City closer to Gurgaon and Indira Gandhi International Airport. Farrukhnagar Railway Station gets 6 pairs of trains every day from various locations within NCR for easy commute.

Our business of developing MET City is a business of creation of a new city and a destination of choice for millions of people once it is complete. While the model is scalable, not many private developers have entered this space due to the very long gestation period of such projects. METL as the project company right now is focused on developing MET City as the rightful destination for both business and pleasure and currently has no plans for replicating the same. This project itself requires dedicated efforts of many years to realise the dream of having one of India’s largest integrated industrial townships.

