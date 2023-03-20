 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 525 crore rental amount due from real estate developers of 150 projects: Maharashtra govt data

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The Maharashtra government has decided against allotting any new projects to these real estate developers.

Developers are supposed to pay a monthly rental compensation to slum dwellers until their new apartments are constructed, as per the conditions laid for a slum rehabilitation project.

Real estate developers of around 150 slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai owe Rs 525 crore in rent to tenants who vacated their homes for slum rehabilitation projects, according to Maharashtra government data.

The Maharashtra government has said owing to the outstanding amount, developers involved in these projects will not be given any new slum rehabilitation projects. The data on outstanding rent was tabled in the ongoing budget session of Maharashtra

The reply, by Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and housing minister, was tabled in the assembly on March 17. In it, he stated, “In slum rehabilitation authority [sic], a total of Rs 647 crore rental amount was due for 150 projects.”

The reply also noted, “Of the Rs 647 crore, Rs 122 crore was collected from the developers of these 150 projects, and now there is outstanding [sic] of Rs 525 crore. Due to this, no new projects will be given to real estate developers involved in these 150 slum rehabilitation projects.”