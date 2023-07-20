Rs 5,000 crore, 5 years, 4,200 diamond traders – That’s what it took to set up Surat Diamond Bourse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the office complex of Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat. (Picture credits: Surat Diamond Bourse)

Gujarat's Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), which has gained global attention, is spread across 6.6 million square feet (sq ft). Over 4,200 diamond traders had joined hands to set up this building over five years, spending around Rs 5,000 crore, Mathurbhai Savani, Director of SDB, told Moneycontrol.

The bourse, which houses the city’s flourishing diamond industry, is now the largest office building in the world. This colossal 15-storey, nine-building complex, spread across 35 acres of land, surpasses the Pentagon in terms of floor space, making it the biggest office globally.

The nine buildings with 125 lifts have office spaces ranging in size from 300 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft and can accommodate 67,000 professionals at a time. The diamond bourse is expected to provide direct employment to 1.5 lakh people. The complex also offers amenities including conference hall, club, banquet hall, health club and restaurant, etc.

How did it start?

"There is no question of us having to lease or sell space inside the office complex, as more than 4,200 diamond traders had come together to construct this diamond bourse. It took us around five years to construct this bourse. The project cost, including furniture and fixtures inside the complex, is around Rs 5,000 crore," Savani said.

"There are 100 types of diamonds, and of these, 90 are processed and traded in Surat. From this diamond bourse, we will cater to buyers from 175 nations," Savani added.

Possession in November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the office complex.

On July 19, Modi took to Twitter, stating, "Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation, and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities." The project is expected to welcome its first occupants in November 2023.

Real estate boom in Surat

In August 2022, the State Bank of India (SBI) had released a report on trends in the residential real estate sector of India.

In this report, it said, "Housing prices have increased significantly in smaller cities and suburbs than in major cities over the last year. Many tier-2 cities, including Vishakhapatnam, Guwahati, Raipur, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Lucknow, Dehradun, and tier-3 city Coimbatore, have witnessed higher growth in housing prices. The work-from-home and freelancing job trend has led to a boom in real estate in tier-2 cities."

In the context of Surat, it said that prices increased by around 11 percent in the year to March 2022 compared to the previous year. The per sq ft residential real estate price in Surat is between Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,000 per sq ft and higher depending on the area, say local brokers