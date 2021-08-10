MARKET NEWS

English
Real Estate

RLDA to redevelop 49 more railway stations as part of Smart Cities project

It is already developing 60 railway stations. RLDA will now be redeveloping 109 railway stations in a phased manner. In the first phase, it will redevelop stations such as New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack, Lucknow and Puducherry.

Moneycontrol News

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has been entrusted with additional 49 railway stations across India, for redevelopment. It is already developing 60 railway stations as part of the Smart Cities project of the government.

Some of these stations are Amravati, Rajkot, Mathura, Agra Fort, Bikaner, Kurushetra, and Bhopal, among others.

"We look forward to the mandate. The station redevelopment is intrinsically linked to urban rejuvenation. The redevelopment of these stations will offer world-class amenities to passengers and enhance their travel experience. It will also lead to a multiplier effect on the local economy to boost retail, real estate and tourism and generate employment opportunities. As a responsible organisation, RLDA is steadfastly committed to delivering these stations as per schedule to fulfill the aspirations of New India,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice chairman, RLDA.

The stations to be redeveloped by RLDA in the next phase include Meerut City, Moradabad, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Mughal Sarai), Gorakhpur,    Aligarh, Gonda, Mathura, Agra Fort, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh; Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Junagarh, Rajkot in Gujarat; Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi,  Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh; Beas, Jalandhar City, Bhatinda Junction, New Pathankot (Chakki Bank) in Punjab, among others.

The stations to be redeveloped in Maharashtra include Sainagar Shirdi, Nanded, Amravati, Akola. In Bihar, the stations include those located in      Chapra, Sitamarhi, Barauni, Darbhanga; Dhanbad, Tatanagar, Jasidih in Jharkhand; Tirunelvelli, Chennai Central in Tamil Nadu; Begumpet, Kachegoda in Telangana; Gudur and Rajamundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Other stations include Bandel and New Cooch Behar in West Bengal; Bikaner and Jodhpur in  Rajasthan; Palampur in Himachal Pradesh; Silchar in Assam; Kurukshetra  in Haryana; Vasco-da-Gama in Goa; Mysore in Karnataka and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, a statement by RLDA said.

RLDA has recently successfully concluded a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the Puri and Lucknow Railway Stations inviting bids from eligible developers to participate in the redevelopment process. In addition, for redevelopment of the Dehradun, Nellore, Tirupati, Puducherry, Ernakulum and New Delhi Railway Station, RFQ have been finalised and RFPs will be issued shortly. These station projects will be redeveloped under PPP model.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority under the Ministry of Railways for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA is currently handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out three railway colonies in Guwahati and Secunderabad for redevelopment. RLDA has over 100 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bidding process.

RLDA is now working on 109 Railway stations in a phased manner. In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack, Lucknow and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP/EPC Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the government.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #infrastructure #railways #Real Estate #redevelopment #stations
first published: Aug 10, 2021 07:38 pm

