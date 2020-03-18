RLDA to invite bids for 19.43-hectare land parcel in Chennai

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is planning to lease a land parcel in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai, spread across 19.43 hectares, for warehousing and affordable housing.

It will invite an expression of interest soon, RLDA sources told Moneycontrol.

The site that has been identified is an old property of Southern Railway. It is located on the junction of Basin Ennore Road and Thiruvottiyur-Manali-Poorur High Road.

Tiruvottiyur is an industrial area and has several refineries located in the area.

"The site has potential to be developed as multi-storied group housing, local shopping, banquets, warehousing and other permissible use under Master Plan. This project can come up as a model mixed use development with some portion of retail. This area can be developed as affordable housing/EWS housing and a part of it can be utilized for logistics development," said Ved Prakash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA.

Approximately 10 hectares of this railway land is proposed for residential development and the balance of 9.43 hectares is being proposed to be developed as a logistic park or a mega warehousing development, he said.

The site is located in an industrial zone close to the railway station. A metro connector is also being developed in the vicinity.

"It will be a very good preposition for e-commerce firms setting-up of warehouses in the Metropolitan City of Chennai, Tamil Nadu," he said.

The reserve price for the site has not yet been fixed. Approximately 50% of the area comprising 94,000 sq m is proposed for warehousing, he said.

The circle rate of the land is Rs 14,430 per sq m.

RLDA has the mandate to lease railway land located close to railway stations in Tier 2 cities. Indian Railway (IR) has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across the country.

The Indian warehousing sector has shown a robust growth at 25 percent YoY with the total warehousing space at 211 million sq ft at the end-2019 compared to 169 million sq ft a year ago, according to a report by JLL India Industrial Services.

The total warehousing stock of India is expected to cross 375 mn sq ft by 2023 with an increased share of Grade A stocks. Strong demand is expected to drive the market absorption and keep the vacancy below 10 percent, a report by JLL has said.