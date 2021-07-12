Rise Infraventures Limited targets Rs 2,000 crore sales by end of FY 2021-22

Representative image

Gurugram-based real estate consultancy firm Rise Infraventures Limited has announced that it is targeting to achieve a cumulative sales of Rs 2,000 crore by end of FY2021-2022, said Sachin Gawri, founder and CEO, Rise Infraventurers Limited.

The company also plans to open an office in Delhi in the second quarter of this fiscal followed by Mumbai in the third quarter.

Incorporated three months back, the company has achieved a gross monthly sale of Rs 100 crore through its Gurugram office, he said.

The company plans to open an office in Delhi in the second quarter and expects a gross sale of Rs 30-50 crore starting from the third quarter. “The Mumbai office will be operational by October 2021 and the company is confident of achieving Rs 150 crore monthly gross sale from Mumbai,” he said.

“We also plan opening offices in Dubai and London,” he told Moneycontrol.

He said that despite the pandemic, there is still appetite for both residential and commercial projects. “Luxury residential is in demand,” he said.