Return on investment in real estate -  2022 witnessed increase of 6 percent in average property prices

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Bengaluru and Hyderabad have seen maximum 5-yearly increase of 10 percent in average property prices; The IT capital also saw the  highest rental yield of 3.9 percent among all major cities, followed by Mumbai with 3.8 percent.

The year 2022 saw a 6 percent yearly increase in average property prices from Rs 5,826 per sq. ft. in 2021 that went up to Rs 6,150 per sq. ft. in 2022. The southern cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed the maximum 5-yearly increase of 10 percent in average property prices in the last five years, an analysis by Anarock Research said.

The major cities included in the analysis were NCR, Kolkata, MMR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely take a pause after a spate of interest rate hikes, so growth momentum will continue. The year 2023 will continue to be driven by end-user demand, but serious long-term investors will find the market dynamics more than favourable. Property prices are likely to rise by another 5-8 percent in the larger cities – this bodes well for investors focused on capital appreciation, but also means that rental demand will increase, it said.

The current average prices in the top 7 cities are collectively approximately Rs 6,150 per sq. ft which indicates that there has been an increase of over 11 percent since the last five years from Rs 5,551 per sq. ft. in 2018 to approximately. Rs 6,150 per sq. ft. in 2022, it said.