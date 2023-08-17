Retail leasing in Mumbai jumps 14.6% in H1 of 2023, led by homeware, department stores

On a pan-India basis, retail leasing witnessed a 24 percent YoY growth in January-June 2023, and a 15 percent increase compared to July-December 2022, according to the report.

Mumbai recorded a 14.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in retail leasing across investment-grade malls, high streets and standalone developments during January-June 2023, according to data by CBRE India, a real estate consultancy firm.

The total leasing during the first half of 2023 stood at 0.21 million square feet (msf), compared to 0.18 (msf) in the corresponding period last year, the report said.

During H1 of 2023, among the industry segments in Mumbai, homeware and department stores drove leasing with a share of about 20 percent, followed by consumer electronics (17 percent) and fashion & apparel (17 percent), the report said.

According to the report, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad collectively accounted for a cumulative share of 65 percent in leasing activity during the first six months of this year. On a pan-India basis, retail leasing witnessed a 24 percent YoY growth in January-June 2023, and a 15 percent increase compared to July-December 2022. The total leasing during H1 stood at 2.9 msf compared to 2.31 msf a year ago.

Supply increase

The H1 of 2023 also recorded a 148 percent YoY increase in supply, according to the CBRE report. The total supply in the first half of 2023 stood at 1.09 msf compared to 0.44 msf in the year-ago period. Ahmedabad led the growth in supply addition with a 73 percent share, followed by Delhi-NCR at 20 percent.

“Despite global headwinds and looming uncertainty, India is poised for strong economic growth and sustained recovery during the endemic stage. Retailers have expressed positive leasing sentiments, indicating their strong interest in establishing new setups, expanding operations, and upgrading existing stores. The leasing performance displayed positive trends on a half-yearly basis as well, exhibiting a 15 percent rise in space take-up compared to 2.49 msf of leasing recorded during H2 2022," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

He added, "Going forward, the anticipated growth in mall supply coupled with encouraging consumer spending trends, especially during the festive season, is expected to further augment the sentiment for expansion among both international and domestic retailers who are well-positioned in the market."