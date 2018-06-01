Resolution to homebuyers' problems needs to be concluded at the earliest: Puri

Asserting that consumers come first and that it is absolutely essential for the reputation, survival and success of the real estate sector that homebuyers problems are addressed, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the government has set up advisory committees to address their concerns.

He also said that he would be meeting Uttar Pradesh Industries Development Minister Satish Mahana on Monday to “give a big push to these attempts at resolution (for homebuyers problems) that are being made.”

“We now have to deal with the fundamental of all problems. Many home buyers feel aggrieved and for good reasons because some developers and promoters took their money and invested into land banks and projects have been stalled for 10 years to 12 years. I am part of an exercise where we are reaching out to homebuyers to sit with them and sit with the other stakeholders to see how we can find an immediate solution. If you tell an aggrieved homebuyer who has had his or her earnings invested in a flat pending and stalled for 6 or 9 years, to say it is going to will take another four or five years that will provide no solace,” he said at NAREDCO's Global Investment Summit held in Gurgaon.

He said that concerned state governments of Haryana and UP should sit down with their respective ministers and the stakeholders and break down the problem into small doable pieces of action.

“There is all round appreciation of the problems and an all-round commitment to resolve the problems. We have to get a resolution on the problems of home buyers concluded in the shortest possible time frame,” he added.

He also said that the government has set up advisory committees in western, eastern and southern regions to solve problems of the real estate sector. It will begin its assigned work this month.

In his welcome address, Rajeev Talwar, Chairman NAREDCO Haryana, demanded that the government come out to the rescue of those builders and real estate developers whose land parcels have been mortgaged by various states on pretext or the other as it would delay the project's completion and halt real estate development in the country.

Praveen Jain, President of NAREDCO Haryana, said real estate development would pick up the required pace as soon as its problems are addressed by the governments concerned, including the Centre.

