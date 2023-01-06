Residents rejoice as Greater Noida Authority permits registration of over 2,200 flats in 3 housing societies

Avinash Singh was elated when he came to know that his home in Greater Noida, the registration of which has been pending for over three years, will finally be registered because the hurdles blocking it had been cleared.

Singh isn’t the only one who is celebrating. Many homebuyers are relieved because the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has permitted the registration of apartments in three housing societies being developed by as many builders.

“It is a matter of joy that the registry of my flat will finally happen. I have been waiting for this moment since 2019. People have been living in the society without registration of their flats in their name. We had to fight hard to and mount pressure on the builder to get the registry done and finally we have come to know that the Greater Noida Authority has allowed registry of 746 homes under the first phase of the society,” Singh, a resident of Gulshan Bellina in Sector 16 of Greater Noida Extension, told Moneycontrol.

He also said the registration of apartments in phase two is also pending.

The properties at stake

GNIDA has permitted the registration of 2,215 flats constructed by three different builders located in sectors 1 and 16 of Greater Noida Extension, a move that will benefit homebuyers.

The builders who have been allowed to register homes in their projects are Starcity Real Estate Private Limited, Enticement Limited and Gulshan Developers Limited. The move will allow the registration of 933 homes in Starcity Real Estate’s project ATS Destinaire, 536 flats in Enticement Limited’s CRC Sublimis and 746 apartments in Gulshan Developers’ Gulshan Bellina. According to GNIDA officials, the registration of these flats has been allowed after the builders made paid their dues to the Authority. Starcity Real Estate is developing housing society ATS Destinaire on Plot 14-A, Sector 1 having an area of 42,165 square metres while Enticement Limited project CRC Sublimis is located on Plot 11-A, Sector 1, spread over 20,000 sqm. The plot size of Gulshan Bellina is 28,374.22 sqm and it is located in GH 02A, Sector 16, Greater Noida Extension. The authority said special camps will be set up by the GNIDA for register the properties beginning January 9 and will continue until February 8. Residents speak Gulshan Bellina resident Avinash Singh added that the project was launched in 2014-15 and the society was to have 1,124 units. He said the second phase of the project is still under construction. He said that nearly 800 people are living in the society but the registry of not even a single unit had been done by the builder. “The Authority was not allowing the registration of flats because of the pending dues of the builder. This feat comes after a lot of struggle by the residents. It will be the first time when registries will start happening in the society,” Singh said. Sagar Chaudhary, who has invested in CRC Sublimis, welcomed the move and said that it would spell great relief to the homebuyers. “We have been waiting for the registry for the last six months. We were to get possession in April last year but it could not happen. However, given the scenarios like Covid-19 and other construction ban activities, I am happy that it is not delayed for years. Homebuyers of the society have been quite active in getting the OC (Occupancy Certificate) and the registry of flats in society as we held several meetings with the authority in this connection,” Chaudhary said. Another homebuyer, Deepima Dwivedi, who purchased a flat in CRC Sublimis, said the project was launched in 2018 and allottees were to get possession in April last year, but it did not happen. There are 857 units but the registration of only 536 has been permitted. Also read: MC Explains: Will the re-schedulement policy for the payment of builders' dues help developers & homebuyers “I am happy that the registries will finally start happening in the society. Be it a delay on part of the Authority or because of non-payment of dues by the builder, it is the homebuyer who has to suffer at the end. I now hope that I will be able to get my home in the next two-three months,” Dwivedi, who lives in Noida Sector 77 in a rented unit, said.

