Residents rejoice as Greater Noida Authority permits registration of over 2,200 flats in 3 housing societies

Ashish Mishra
Jan 06, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST

The builders allowed to register homes in their projects are Starcity Real Estate, Enticement Limited and Gulshan Developers

Avinash Singh was elated when he came to know that his home in Greater Noida, the registration of which has been pending for over three years, will finally be registered because the hurdles blocking it had been cleared.

Singh isn’t the only one who is celebrating. Many homebuyers are relieved because the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has permitted the registration of apartments in three housing societies being developed by as many builders.

“It is a matter of joy that the registry of my flat will finally happen. I have been waiting for this moment since 2019. People have been living in the society without registration of their flats in their name. We had to fight hard to and mount pressure on the builder to get the registry done and finally we have come to know that the Greater Noida Authority has allowed registry of 746 homes under the first phase of the society,” Singh, a resident of Gulshan Bellina in Sector 16 of Greater Noida Extension, told Moneycontrol.

He also said the registration of apartments in phase two is also pending.

The properties at stake

GNIDA has permitted the registration of 2,215 flats constructed by three different builders located in sectors 1 and 16 of Greater Noida Extension, a move that will benefit homebuyers.

