Residents’ bodies in NCR demand more time to upgrade DG sets per new emission norms

As the deadline to retrofit diesel generators (DGs) with Emission Control Devices (ECDs) approaches, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) across Delhi-NCR have cited lack of funds and equipment, and demanded more time to get the changes done.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has given September 30 as the deadline for getting DG sets fitted with ECDs, and also to adopt a dual-fuel system (70 percent natural gas, 30 percent diesel).

Representatives of RWAs in Gurugram met CAQM Member Secretary Arvind Nautiyal on August 7 and raised their concerns. Similarly, AOAs voiced their concerns with Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M on August 8, and requested him to intervene in the matter.

AOAs said that the CAQM needs to reconsider its directive as DG sets in the residential sector, especially in condominiums, are one of the smallest contributors to environmental pollution. They have demanded subsidies and incentives from the government for retrofitting DG sets.

Prabhat Bhardwaj, President, Central Park-2 RWA, said that Gurugram has poor air quality due to stubble burning, vehicular pollution, and construction activities. Residential DG sets are not a major contributor to air pollution due to their minimal usage, thanks to the implementation of a smart grid across the city.

“The estimated cost of conversion for about 1,000 colonies would range from Rs 300-500 crore, posing a financial strain on residents. Demanding such a significant financial commitment without proportional air quality benefits is an onerous burden. The CAQM needs to rethink its decision and focus on the large polluters,” Bhardwaj, who attended the August 7 meeting, told Moneycontrol.

He added that most of the condominiums in Gurugram experience less than 10-15 minutes of power outage daily on average, and said that penalising such a small contributor with such a large investment is absolutely `unfair.’ He demanded group housing societies with up to 15 minutes of daily power outage be excluded from retrofitting DG sets.

Rajiva Singh, President of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA), said that the government should provide adequate subsidies and incentives for retrofitting and conversion of DG sets, so that cash-strapped AOAs and RWAs can get these changes done.

“DG set guidelines issued for residential societies cannot be implemented due to lack of equipment and skilled mechanics in the market, and paucity of funds with AOAs. The societies need a minimum of two years for implementing such orders,” Singh said.

The CAQM, on June 8, 2023, issued a directive saying that all DG sets between 19 to 125 KW capacity will have to operate on a dual-fuel mode, while those above 125 KW will have to be retrofitted with emission control devices and also adopt a dual-fuel system. Failure to do so will result in a ban on operating such machines even when GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions are not in force. GRAP is an emergency response system that’s put into action when air pollution levels cross a threshold. GRAP imposes restrictions on certain activities.