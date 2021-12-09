Residential segment may witness upto 5% rise in values in 2022

Residential segment is expected to witness around 5% capital value growth next year and demand for office space based on robust hiring by top IT firms in the last 18 months is estimated at 11.67 mn sq ft, spread out over the next one to two years, 2022 Outlook Report by Knight Frank has said.

For the residential sector further demand revival is expected with strong end-user interest aided by government impetus and incentives by developers ensuring buoyancy. Residential sales momentum is expected to continue in 2022 as prospective homebuyers’ preferences for bigger homes, better amenities and attractive pricing will keep them interested to seal the deals.

“The real estate sector recorded a smart recovery despite the pandemic exigencies in 2021 with segments like residential outperforming others. The disruption caused by the pandemic is slowing settling and the real estate market is expected to gain back its rhythm in the next two to three quarters, albeit, the threats of the new variant is adequately contained with minimum disruption in the early part of the new year. Should we be able to continue at this pace, the real estate sector will see adequate recovery to match or indeed cross the pre-pandemic levels,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

The decadal analysis of 2011 to 2021 period indicates many of the supply and demand-side factors have started putting upward pressure on house prices and as a result we project around 5% price increase in 2022, it said.

The warehousing segment that has been risk averse during the pandemic will maintain the growth run rate driven by demand from the ecommerce and 3PL players. Transactions for warehousing segment, riding on the boom of the e-commerce sector, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 31.7 mn sq ft in FY 2021 to 45.9 mn sq ft in FY 2023, the report said.

Going forward, E-commerce segment will drive growth in the warehousing sector, with its share in total warehousing transactions increasing to 36% in FY 2023 from 31% in FY 2021, it said.

Expect stable to increasing office rents

Due to the pandemic, average transacted rents in Mumbai, National Capital Region, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata had declined 4-7% YoY. With improvement in demand for office space in 2021, rents have stabilised and in Q3 2021, markets such as Bengaluru and NCR witnessed strength in rent levels.

The recovery in the office sector and flight-to-quality trend is expected to keep rents stable to increasing in 2022, the report said.

Resilience of Indian REITs during the pandemic and growing popularity with retail investors will help pave the way for other commercial real estate REITs, the report said.

“The commercial office space has been seeing a gradual movement upwards as more and more corporates are recalling their employees to office. Despite WFH continuing, companies have realised the drawbacks of this mode of working which include lower collaboration between teams, loss of work due to poor infrastructure etc. Thus the return to office has steadily increased. Coupled with that the growth in the new hiring across IT firms have confirmed the future of office to be brighter. Our estimates say that the top 5 IT/ ITeS companies in India alone will create additional demand upwards of 11 msf next year,” said Baijal.

Additionally, India is turning out to be a preferred location for Global Shared Services companies with existing ones expanding their business while new companies actively considering India. These will also soon materialise to create active demand for office space. Further, segments like product and technology companies too are in a growth mode, which is resulting in greater requirements, he said.

However, because the challenges of the pandemic continue with discovery of new variants such as Omicron, occupiers are predisposed to maintaining flexibility in their usage of real estate. As a result of this, there has been a steady growth in co-working spaces that offer occupiers shorter and more flexible lease terms allowing them to remain nimble. That, with the steady growth in segments like BFSI, Data Centre etc. will help the office sector to see growth in 2022, he added.