Residential sales up 50% in Noida and Greater Noida, drop by 52% in Gurugram

Residential sales in Noida and Greater Noida increased by 51 percent to 5,715 units during the April-June 2018 period, but declined by 52 percent in Gurugram to 1,922 units, according to real estate portal PropTiger.

Overall, housing sales fell by 2 percent to 61,639 units in top nine cities including Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, during the period as compared to 63,166 units in the year-ago period, the report titled Realty Decoded said.

Residential launches across top nine cities fell by 20 percent to 41,839 units during the second quarter of the 2018 calendar year, from 52,218 units in the corresponding period last year.

Unsold inventory across nine markets declined by 9 percent year-on-year to 7.5 lakh units.

"This was a decent quarter for the real estate sector and the numbers reveal that the market is changing for good," said Ankur Dhawan, Chief Investment Officer, PropTiger.com.

He expects both new launches and sales to improve in the next two quarters driven by an uptick in economy and stabilisation of regulatory infrastructure.

"Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Noida have shown substantial improvement in the last quarter and we anticipate these cities to be the star markets in 2018," Dhawan added.

The quarter did not witness many launches as developers are waiting the festive season to roll out new projects. There was a decline in launch of new projects in Mumbai and Pune, while it grew in Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. However, last year the second quarter was an aberration as developers advanced launches to avoid approvals under the RERA regime.

According to PropTiger, housing sales in Gurugram (including Bhiwadi, Dharuhera and Sohna) declined by 52 per cent, which could be primarily attributed to a drop in new launches of affordable housing units.

The report added that real estate developers were aggressive in marketing and sales efforts during the period as, "Most developers are saving their marketing budgets for upcoming festivals."

As per data, housing sales in Ahmedabad fell by 51 percent to 2,014 units, while it declined by 1 per cent in Bengaluru at 8,253 units.

Chennai saw a decline of 11 per cent in sales at 4,384 units, while Hyderabad witnessed a drop of 23 percent to 4,199 units. Housing sales in Kolkata decreased by 30 percent to 2,718 units.

However, sales increased in Mumbai by 15 percent to 21,827 units from 18,987 units in the year-ago period. Pune saw an increase of 9 percent at 10,609 units.