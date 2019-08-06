Residential realty stock may double by 2030: Report

Residential real estate in the country has the potential to almost double from the current stock of 1.5 million units in key cities by 2030. The increasing millennial and generation Z population is expected to account for 77 percent of the overall working population in India by the same year, says a new report.

Demand will remain concentrated in the affordable segment and will gradually shift towards the mid-end segments. Affordable housing will remain the dominant segment in the coming years with a total of 10 million PMAY (U) units to be delivered by 2020 itself, says a report by CREDAI and CBRE released in Tel Aviv on August 6 during CREDAI’s 19th Annual International Convention, NATCON 2019.

The theme for this year’s event is 'Where Resilience Meets Excellence'.

The number of households is expected to surge with close to 386 million households and almost 40 percent of Indians being urban residents by 2030. The scale of development is likely to change significantly as from mere standalone buildings, developers are expected to venture into integrated townships, theme-based townships, developments linked to economic activity and even self-sustaining mini townships/cities, the report states.

As per the report, India is projected to have a $9 trillion economic opportunity by 2030, wherein the per capita income could touch $5,625 for a population of about 1.5 billion and required annual spending on infrastructure will touch 7-8 percent of its GDP, as per the report.

Key dignitaries Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Israel, Yifat Shasha-Biton, minister of construction and housing of Israel and Member of Knesset, Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv and Avraham Albert Benabou former Israeli diplomat and first Israeli to the Peace Keeping Forces of the United Nations graced the event.

“In the wake of positive policy reforms and the emergence of a strong workforce, the momentum of India’s economic growth is steady and it will only grow stronger in the next 10 years. The factors which will further facilitate this growth trajectory are investment, improved governance, human capital upgrade, improved connectivity, infrastructure enhancement, strengthened institutions (governance, administration and law), policy reforms and integrated sustainability of the entire ecosystem,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.