Residential realty posts sale of 3.12 lakh units in 2022; Bengaluru, NCR top office leasing

(Representational image)

As many as 312,666 residential units were sold across top eight markets of India in 2022, registering a growth of 34 percent over the previous year.

Mumbai led residential unit sales in 2022 with 85,169 units, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 58,460 units and Bengaluru at 53,363 units, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

The office sector in India recovered in demand despite the geopolitical challenges, recording gross office leasing of 51.6 million square feet (mn sq ft), marking a rise of 36 percent YoY. In terms of the office space demand, Bengaluru led with 14.5 million sq ft followed by NCR with 8.9 million sq ft transacted area during 2022.

Housing prices rose 7%; new launches increased by 41%

New home launches witnessed an increase of 41 percent YoY in 2022 with the addition of 328,129 units in 2022, the report said. In the second half of 2022, housing sales across top eight markets in India were recorded at 153,961 units, registering a 15 percent YoY growth.

With central banks raising policy rates to fight inflation, and making mortgages more expensive, residential markets in India saw marginal sequential decline in volumes.

Similarly, 167,323 units were launched during H2 2022 registering a 30 percent YoY growth in H2 2022. Mumbai registered the highest sales of 40,969 units accounting for 19 percent YoY growth in H2 2022.

Hyderabad witnessed the highest home sales growth (in terms of percentage growth) at 32 percent YoY followed by Ahmedabad at 25 percent while NCR and Mumbai grew at 24 percent and 19 percent YoY respectively. Kolkata was the only market to record a slowdown in sales.

In terms of 12-month residential price change, Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru and Pune registered increments of seven percent each. Chennai and Hyderabad witnessed a significant increment of 6 percent, while Kolkata and Ahmedabad witnessed an increment of 4 percent.

New office space completions grew 28%

New office space completions grew by 28 percent YoY to 49.4 million sq ft in 2022. The co-working sector also witnessed a considerable growth in share of total transactions from 18 percent in H2 2021 to 21 percent in H2 2022.

While the last quarter of 2022 was marred with some uncertainty owing to global economic disruptions, the stronger domestic economic environment allowed the office market to remain buoyant. Additionally, as more organisations push for return-to-work policy, demand for office has been steadily rising, the report said.