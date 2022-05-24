Residential housing prices up by 4% in Q1 2022: Report

Buyers' focus has clearly shifted from affordable housing (homes priced under Rs 40 lakh) to mid-end (Rs 40 - 80 lakh) and high-end homes (Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore).

The average residential prices in India rose 4 percent YoY during Q1 2022 after a prolonged slowdown. While Delhi-NCR saw the highest YoY change with an 11.3 percent surge in housing prices, prices in Bengaluru and MMR remained largely stable, according to the Credai-Colliers-Liases Foras Housing Price Tracker Report 2022.

While Delhi-NCR saw the highest YoY change with an 11.3 percent surge in housing prices, prices in Bengaluru and MMR remained largely stable. However, New Mumbai and western suburbs (beyond Dahisar) saw a 9-10percent increase in prices on a YoY basis.

Hyderabad and Ahmedabad also recorded a substantial YoY increase in prices with 9percent & 8 percent respectively while Delhi-NCR led the charts in this aspect. Kolkata also recorded a 6percent jump whereas Pune witnessed a 3 percent jump in its YoY increase in prices.

MMR accounts for the highest share of unsold inventory, followed by Delhi-NCR and Pune

The overall unsold inventory across the country declined marginally by 1 percent as demand improved for 7 consecutive quarters owing to low loan rates and largely stable prices, even while all 8 cities saw an increase in prices, the report said.

In Q1 2022, Bengaluru noted the steepest drop in unsold inventory by 23 percent YoY. Residential demand in the technology-led city has climbed as the pandemic saw technology companies and startups performing well. Prices in the city have been stable for over a year.

After Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune witnessed the next steep decline in unsold inventory with a 15 percent and 11 percent descent on a YoY basis, portending a recovery in demand. On the other hand, unsold inventory in Hyderabad increased 41 percent YoY. The rise in unsold inventory comes on the back of an increase in launches in the city. Most of the unsold inventory was seen in under-construction projects.

“It is exciting to see India’s residential market performing well and beating market expectations after so many years. End-users have faith in the market, and we expect credible developers to see higher sales this year as end-users are discerning about the reputation of the developer.

There can be a meaningful increase in prices over the next 6-9 months in the range of 5-10 percent, across most of the markets. We can also see more activity in the high-end segment, in addition to the affordable segment” said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.

MMR, which accounts for the highest unsold inventory at 32 percent saw stable unsold inventory in the last year. At a time when the region saw significant new launches, stable unsold inventory signifies a revival in demand in the market. In terms of unsold inventory, the central suburb extension accounts for 26 percent of the unsold inventory with the majority share in the price range of Rs 5,000-7,500 per sq ft.

“Jan-March quarter 2022 witnessed the new launches back to the pre-Covid level. The coming quarters see an increasing flow of new launches. The fresh supply will induce an improvement in volumes. Thus, the sales will continue to grow despite the recent increase in the interest rates”, said Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director, Liases Foras.

“Price hike has been an ongoing issue, but we are pleased with the finance minister and the government’s intervention to control the rise in the cost of raw materials and in turn control inflation as the Indian economy had stayed resilient while grappling the strains of cost inflation of raw material prices in the last 18 months.

"Measures to reduce import duties on steel products, iron ore, and steel intermediaries, will provide a breakthrough for bolstering the availability of raw materials domestically, cool off the prices of steel products, and help tide the rise in prices of projects, strengthening consumer sentiment. Lowering custom duties on coal products will further aid the production of cement and shall help control the skyrocketing prices of cement,” said Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President of CREDAI National.

“Going forward, we suggest the state government cut down on state duties on fuel too to have a direct impact on the rise in inflation. CREDAI sincerely hopes that manufacturers will pass on the price cuts to end-users. This will help the real estate developers negate increased construction costs over the last 2 years, which will only help prospective homebuyers,” he added.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes