RERA witnesses 40% YoY rise in project registrations till Sept 30

Nearly two-and-half years since RERA was implemented, there has been a 40 percent year-on-year growth in project registrations across the country – to nearly 45,307 projects as of October 5 from around 32,306 projects as of September 30, 2018, data shared by ANAROCK Property Consultants shows.

The states with maximum project registrations in early October include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Altogether, these five states account for a significant 81 percent share with nearly 36,576 projects registered. Among them, Maharashtra tops the list with nearly 22,455 project registrations, the report stated.

As on October 5, Maharashtra saw registration of 22,455 projects and 21,429 agents; Gujarat: 6,119 projects and 1,029 agents; Karnataka: 2,906 projects and 1,559 agents; Uttar Pradesh: 2,710 projects and 3,264 agents; and Madhya Pradesh: 2,386 projects and 619 agents.

Other states catching up in project registrations include Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana which saw registrations of 1,074, 1,095, 1,154 and 1,263 projects, respectively.

A year ago, Assam, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu and Puducherry saw no project registrations under RERA. This year, these states have cumulatively seen property registrations of nearly 154 projects, the ANAROCK report said.

The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim – which abstained earlier – will soon officially notify their RERA rules. West Bengal is the only state which has notified its own real estate law under West Bengal Housing Industry Regulatory Authority (WBHIRA).

Agent registrations have also increased in this one-year period. Data trends suggest 54 percent growth in agent registrations under RERA across states and Union Territories. Besides Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh -- which already top the list in overall RERA implementation -- states like Haryana and Punjab have also seen significant agent registrations.

Punjab, for instance, witnessed 1,772 agent registrations as on October and Haryana 1,673.