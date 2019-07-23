App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC cancels RERA registration of Amrapali projects, asks NBCC to take over

It also called upon NBCC to takeover all stuck projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a major relief to almost 40,000 homebuyers, the Supreme Court on July 23 cancelled the RERA registration of Amrapali Group projects. It also called upon NBCC to take over all stuck projects.

The lease deed with regard to projects by authorities also stands cancelled, and the same has been handed to court receiver and senior advocate CR Venkatramani.

As per the ruling, dues to authorities will be recovered from sale of properties attached by the Court.

Close

Buyers will pay the balance sale consideration to UCO Bank, which will be kept in a fixed deposit and shall be used by NBCC for completing the construction.

The court has asked all concerned government authorities to investigate FEMA violation and money laundering by the Amrapali Group. It also wants the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to conduct proceedings against statutory auditor Anil Mittal and report back to the court in six months.

It directed Venaktramani to ensure that the title is passed and possession given to buyers. It also asked authorities to issue a conveyance deed, irrespective of the dues pending to them.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 11:57 am

tags #RERA #Supreme Court

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.