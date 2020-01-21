Reporter's Take | Will homebuyers get any relief in Budget 2020?

Growth in the real estate sector slumped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in November 2016. Come 2020, homebuyers and real estate companies will be hoping that tax exemption on interest paid on home loans be increased from Rs 200,000 to Rs 500,000.

Moreover, the real estate sector has been witnessing a liquidity crunch for some time now. Although the government recently made a few announcements to pump in funds to boost the sector, there are expectations that some more measures should be taken in Budget 2020 to ease the crisis.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to find out what are the expectations of the sector from Budget 2020.