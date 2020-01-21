App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Will homebuyers get any relief in Budget 2020?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to find out what are the expectations of the real estate sector from Budget 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Growth in the real estate sector slumped after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes in November 2016. Come 2020, homebuyers and real estate companies will be hoping that tax exemption on interest paid on home loans be increased from Rs 200,000 to Rs 500,000.

Moreover, the real estate sector has been witnessing a liquidity crunch for some time now. Although the government recently made a few announcements to pump in funds to boost the sector, there are expectations that some more measures should be taken in Budget 2020 to ease the crisis.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to find out what are the expectations of the sector from Budget 2020.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 08:33 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #property #Real Estate #video

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.