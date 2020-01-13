App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Should you go for SBI's new home finance scheme?

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Preeti Kulkarni to find out whether you should you go for the scheme or not.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI) recently introduced a Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee scheme where in it assures home-buyers of safeguarding their interests in case a builder abandons a project midway.

The scheme protects those who book an under-construction home in an SBI-approved project where the bank has assessed the builder’s reputation. Homebuyers are guaranteed that the project would be completed and they would get their principal amount in case the builder does not complete the project.

In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Preeti Kulkarni to find out whether you should you go for the scheme or not.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 07:24 pm

tags #Home Loans #SBI #State Bank of India #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.