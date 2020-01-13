Reporter's Take | Should you go for SBI's new home finance scheme?

State Bank of India (SBI) recently introduced a Residential Builder Finance with Buyer Guarantee scheme where in it assures home-buyers of safeguarding their interests in case a builder abandons a project midway.

The scheme protects those who book an under-construction home in an SBI-approved project where the bank has assessed the builder’s reputation. Homebuyers are guaranteed that the project would be completed and they would get their principal amount in case the builder does not complete the project.

