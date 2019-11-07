Reporter's Take | Realty sector finally gets last mile funding

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced more measures on November 6 to boost the real estate sector.

To infuse confidence among hassled homebuyers, the government has approved a Rs 25,000 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) for incomplete housing projects.

While the government will invest Rs 10,000 crore in the AIF, State Bank of India and LIC will pump in the remaining Rs 15,000 crore.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to find out more about the special fund.

