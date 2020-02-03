Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: What's in it for the real estate sector?

There were several surprises for the real estate sector when FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1. However, the government renewed its commitment towards affordable housing by extending Rs 1.5 lakh benefit on interest paid by a year.

Nonetheless, Budget 2020 did not offer to resolve the liquidity crunch being faced by the sector nor did it make loans attractive.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to discuss what Budget 2020 has to offer for the real estate sector.