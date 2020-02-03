App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Real Estate
Last Updated :

Reporter's Take | Budget 2020: What's in it for the real estate sector?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to discuss what Budget 2020 has to offer for the real estate sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There were several surprises for the real estate sector when FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1. However, the government renewed its commitment towards affordable housing by extending Rs 1.5 lakh benefit on interest paid by a year.

Nonetheless, Budget 2020 did not offer to resolve the liquidity crunch being faced by the sector nor did it make loans attractive.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to discuss what Budget 2020 has to offer for the real estate sector.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:23 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #property #Real Estate #video

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.