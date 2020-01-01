App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | 2019 was a year of recovery for realty sector

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to find out how the real estate sector fared in 2019 and what can be expected in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The realty sector witnessed quite a few regulatory changes in 2019. Although the sector has been witnessing a slowdown as homebuyers are shying away from making purchases, the government has intervened to encourage people to buy homes.

From slashing GST on affordable housing to banning subvension scheme to avoid fraud, a slew of measures were taken to boost the real estate sector.

In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Vandana Ramnani to find out how the real estate sector fared in 2019 and what can be expected in 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 06:22 pm

