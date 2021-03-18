Rental space platform Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding from angel investors

better interiors_47_70910412

Kerala-based startup Livve which is into rental housing spaces, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding from angel investors.

The startup offers online deposit and payment platforms for owners as well as for tenants

Started in 2015 in Cochin, Kerala, Livve now has a strong presence in Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Dubai. The rental space provider will use the funds to improve the housing segment, the company said in a statement.

For property owners, Livve provides assured rentals and for tenants, it provides low deposits and a standardized living experience. Furniture is uniform across all properties.

The firm also offers low one-month deposits which can be used as last month’s rent. Tenants receive the full advance on the same day of vacating the property, it said.

“With this, we’re sure to change the way people perceive rental space. Revolution in the rental ecosystem is on its way,” said Maya Lakshman, COO of Livve.

The company’s business model involves taking up unfurnished units, furnishing them and then renting them to tenants. All housing units come with standardized furniture.

During the pandemic, the company even paid rents on behalf of tenants who were unable to pay on account of salary cuts or job losses. Around 480 house rents were covered by Livve till the month of May 2020.